VCU alumni will take local children on holiday shopping spree

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2nd annual Unwrapping Holiday Wishes program will take 50 deserving students from the Richmond area to be paired with VCU alumni and local volunteers for a holiday shopping spree.
The shopping spree will take place Dec. 11 at Target located at 4521 Laburnum Avenue.
From 5:30 p.m to 8:00 p.m, the group will shop for shoes, clothes, toys and various essentials for the winter and spring seasons.
Students will also shop for holiday gifts that will be donated to over 100 children that are currently receiving treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
“We are grateful for our community partners, such as VCU, who continue to support our students and schools in so many ways,” said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras. “From the Ultimate Back-Pack Program to Unwrapping Holiday Wishes, VCU truly embodies what it means to service with love.”
For more information, contact Timmy Nguyen at 804-868-0136.
