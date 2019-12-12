SWAT team drills at site of Virginia Beach mass shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach SWAT team conducted a training exercise in the same building where 12 people were shot and killed in a mass shooting.
The Virginian-Pilot reports officers appeared in tactical gear and carried rifles on Wednesday to train with at least one K-9 unit as a small number of information technology workers were inside the building, evoking memories of the shooting on May 31, when a longtime city engineer shot 16 people before police responded to the attack and killed the gunman.
Capt. John Thomas “J.T.” Orr emailed IT staff to apologize.
