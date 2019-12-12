SWAT team drills at site of Virginia Beach mass shootings

SWAT team drills at site of Virginia Beach mass shootings
The shooting began as many of the up to 400 city workers in the building were still in the building and some residents tried to pay bills before the end of the day. (Source: CNN)
By Associated Press | December 11, 2019 at 9:33 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 9:33 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach SWAT team conducted a training exercise in the same building where 12 people were shot and killed in a mass shooting.

The Virginian-Pilot reports officers appeared in tactical gear and carried rifles on Wednesday to train with at least one K-9 unit as a small number of information technology workers were inside the building, evoking memories of the shooting on May 31, when a longtime city engineer shot 16 people before police responded to the attack and killed the gunman.

Capt. John Thomas “J.T.” Orr emailed IT staff to apologize.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Submit a news tip.