Single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County under investigation

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Trooper H. Kelly is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County.
The crash occurred Dec. 12 at 12:19 a.m on Interstate 81 at the 258 mile-marker.
A 2015 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-81, when it ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a guard rail, overturned on a jersey wall and caught fire.
The tractor-trailer was hauling copper and closed down northbound lanes for several hours to clean up.
Danny Pendergrass, 55, of Blountville, TN, was driving the tractor-trailer. He was uninjured in the crash.
Pendergrass was charged with reckless driving.
Virginia State Police was assisted by VDOT and Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.
