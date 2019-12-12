Richmond Police make arrest in August homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is charging a 25-year-old in connection to an August homicide.
Police charged Tywania Vassell with voluntary manslaughter and shooting in commission of a felony. Investigators say around 11:54 a.m., on Monday, August 26, officers responded to the 1400 block of Chestnut Street for the report of a shooting.
When police arrived they found Drequan X. Trice, 18, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
