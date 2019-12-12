Reduced adoption fees at Richmond SPCA for adult cats

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Adoption fees for adult cats over the age of six months are reduced by 50 percent through December 31.
The reduced fees are taking place during the Richmond SPCA’s “Feline Navidad” adoption promotion.
All pets donated from the Richmond SPCA go home up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations, spayed, neutered and microchipped.
Richmond SPCA hours are Sunday-Monday 12 p.m to 5 p.m and Tuesday-Friday 12 p.m to 7 p.m.
The adoption center will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and will close at 5 p.m on New Year’s Eve.
