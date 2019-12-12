Police seek 7-Eleven robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven located in Chesterfield.
The robbery took place at 320 North Arch Road on Dec. 11 after 6 a.m.
Police say the suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. Cameras captured the suspect wearing a gray button-up sweater with a white shirt underneath, gray gloves, black pants and black shoes.
The suspect also carried a green backpack with black trim and wore a gray mask.
No one was injured during the incident.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.