Police: Robber strikes gas station clerk with wrench

Police: Robber strikes gas station clerk with wrench
December 11, 2019 at 11:34 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 11:34 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a robbery where a gas station clerk was struck in the head with a wrench.

Police were called to the BP Gas Station in the 9200 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a man went into the business and asked the clerk for change and then hit him in the head with a wrench. The clerk had minor injuries.

The suspect then left with an unknown amount of money.

Chesterfield police are investigating a robbery where a gas station clerk was struck in the head with a wrench.
Chesterfield police are investigating a robbery where a gas station clerk was struck in the head with a wrench. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

Police said the robber was wearing blue jeans, a blue and gray flannel shirt, brown boots and a blue hat. He also had a black goatee and mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.