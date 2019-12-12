Police: Robber strikes gas station clerk with wrench

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a robbery where a gas station clerk was struck in the head with a wrench.
Police were called to the BP Gas Station in the 9200 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police said a man went into the business and asked the clerk for change and then hit him in the head with a wrench. The clerk had minor injuries.
The suspect then left with an unknown amount of money.
Police said the robber was wearing blue jeans, a blue and gray flannel shirt, brown boots and a blue hat. He also had a black goatee and mustache.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
