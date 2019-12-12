Non-Profits helping to Revitalize the Maymont Neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two years ago the home nestled on the corner of Kansas and Texas Avenue was vacant, with boarded-up windows and a yard of dirt. Now the windows are open, the grass is growing -- and so is the community.
Jan and Art Hatchard bought the house at 1511 Kansas Ave. last year in June from Project: HOMES, through the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust. The house they bought was one of many homes that have been vacant for about a decade in the Maymont neighborhood.
“The mailman told us the other day that this is the first time in 15 years that he’s seen grass on this property,” Jan Hatchard said.
Their house is one of many Maymont homes that have or will receive a makeover. Approximately 70 houses have been acquired by the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, in partnership with the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust, Habitat for Humanity and Project: HOMES. The groups’ mission is to provide affordable homeownership opportunities for Richmond residents. The result has been to help revitalize the neighborhood.
“I think it’s great what they’re doing, they’re completely remodeling these houses,” said Keith Harris, a Maymont mail carrier“They’re not just slapping some paint on them to sell them. They’re gutting these things out and making them really nice.”
Harris has had this route for 16 years and knew most of the residents that lived there before the houses became vacant. He’s been getting to know the new residents and is looking forward to meeting the new homebuyers who will soon call the neighborhood home.
The houses were initially part of RRHA’s initiative to create homeownership opportunities for public housing and community residents but the organization couldn’t afford the homes anymore.
“Unfortunately, the real estate downturn in 2008 and subsequent years put a hold on the project as houses were not selling,” said Desi Wynter, RRHA senior project manager.
RRHA had to move out the residents to their public housing units in Gilpin and Mosby courts. The homes were boarded up and weren’t able to be used for the program anymore.
Harris said it was sad to see them leave, saying they“were really nice people.”
“RRHA gave the residents the option to buy the house but these people didn’t have any money,” he said. “Besides, the houses were falling apart. They weren’t worth what RRHA was asking for them.”
After almost a decade, the boarded homes still sat vacant in a prime Richmond location.
Marion Cake, Project: HOMES director of neighborhood revitalization, said there were many discussions with the Department of Housing and Urban Development about the best way to handle the vacant homes. RRHA put out a proposal and Project Homes and Habitat for Humanity responded.
Hatchard, whose new Maymont home transformed the corner of Texas and Kansas Avenues said she and her husband “fell in love with the houses they were building.”
“We learned about the project itself and it was really inspiring because having a career in social service and having six children, we didn’t have much retirement,” she said.
Jan and her husband Art live on Social Security and their tight finances make them eligible for the project. The Maymont neighborhood is positioned between Maymont public park and Mount Calvary Cemetery. Colorado Avenue separates the neighborhood from Randolph. It’s also home to other streets named after states: Pennsylvania, Dakota, Kansas, New York and Texas Avenues.
The popularTexas Beach, a trail with sandy location along the James River bank to sunbathe and swim, is accessed from a parking lot at the end of Texas Avenue. On the west end of Kansas Avenue is an entrance to the North Bank Trail that runs along the fence of Maymont park. On the east end, Kansas Avenue is a cul de sac full of vacant, boarded-up houses. Jan and Art Hatchard moved into a home in this cul de sac. There is also a skatepark tucked away in the neighborhood that was a basketball court in the 1970s. Skateboarders claimed the court around 10 years ago when the neighborhood became vacant. The concrete slab from the basketball court has been transformed into a skatepark complete with concrete ramps and slabs, thanks to a do-it-yourself attitude and now the city that has recently involved itself with the development.
All of the homeowners who buy through Habitat for Humanity have to put in“sweat equity.” They must complete 350 total hours alongside the other volunteers who help to rehab or build their home.
“It’s a really good way for our volunteers to get to know the homeowners that they’re helping to build the home for,” said Kristen Vinagro, director of communications at Richmond Habitat for Humanity. “But, also a really good way to teach our homeowners some skills so that way if they have to make repairs on their homes they feel a little bit more comfortable doing that.”
Potential homeowners must also complete 10 financial and homeownership education classes before they can close the deal.. Monthly one-on-one budgeting sessions are required before the home purchase and for at least 6 months after.
“We need to make sure they’re saving enough money in case they need a new roof 10 years from now or if their air conditioning goes out that they have that fund so they can make those repairs,” Vinagro said.
Project: HOMES doesn’t require their home buyers to assist in the building process. But the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust requires homebuyers to take a class on homeownership before purchase.
The Maggie Walker Community Land Trust has been part of Richmond since 2016. Its purpose is to provide permanently affordable housing. Under their model, the land beneath the home is owned by the trust, so the house is considered to be a community asset. The homeowner purchases just the house and they lease the land, making the price of the home cheaper than if they were to purchase the house and the land. They agree to resale restrictions to help keep the home affordable to the next family.
“This helps to keep the homes in the land trust permanently affordable and they will always be affordable, even in neighborhoods where the other homes are becoming more and more expensive,” said Nikki D’adamo-Damery, community engagement specialist at Maggie Walker Community Land Trust.
To be eligible to buy a house through the organization, homebuyers must earn between 30% and 80% of the area median income based on family size.
Census data show the 2019 estimated median family income in the Maymont and Randolph neighborhood areas is $37,871; up 7% from $34,896 in 2015. See more on census data from the neighborhood here:
“On average for a family of three, the homeowner earns about $37,000 a year to qualify,” Vinagro said. “It’s definitely less than it would take to qualify for a traditional mortgage and it allows them to achieve that dream and the stability that homeownership creates.”
The houses were built in the 1940s, but in the late 1960s, development of the downtown expressway needed to clear a path through historic Jackson Ward to make way for the highway. A total of 76 homes were moved to locations around the city. The Richmond Metropolitan Authority gave the houses to the RRHA to sell for low-income housing. Most of these houses were moved to Northside and the Maymont and Randolph neighborhoods.
Habitat for Humanity and Project: HOMES, received 34 houses in 2016 to remodel in the Maymont and Randolph neighborhoods. Randolph is just north of Maymont and stretches from Colorado Avenue to state Route 195. Each non-profit received 17 homes and have been working on the revitalization of the neighborhood. Vinagro said they recently heard they will acquire another round of homes in the neighborhoods from RRHA. Work on two of those homes has already started, with more planned in the next few months.
Habitat for Humanity’s goal within the next 18 months is to finish the 16 homes it just received. That will be a total of 33 houses revitalized by the non-profit in the neighborhood. Project: HOMES has also received about 20 homes to fix.
“We’re really transforming that neighborhood in a really short amount of time making available affordable housing from houses that were completely vacant and the neighbors are so excited to see the houses have families in them and look beautiful and the difference between the before and after is just incredible,” Vinagro said.
