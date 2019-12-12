Non-Profits helping to Revitalize the Maymont Neighborhood

The popularTexas Beach, a trail with sandy location along the James River bank to sunbathe and swim, is accessed from a parking lot at the end of Texas Avenue. On the west end of Kansas Avenue is an entrance to the North Bank Trail that runs along the fence of Maymont park. On the east end, Kansas Avenue is a cul de sac full of vacant, boarded-up houses. Jan and Art Hatchard moved into a home in this cul de sac. There is also a skatepark tucked away in the neighborhood that was a basketball court in the 1970s. Skateboarders claimed the court around 10 years ago when the neighborhood became vacant. The concrete slab from the basketball court has been transformed into a skatepark complete with concrete ramps and slabs, thanks to a do-it-yourself attitude and now the city that has recently involved itself with the development.