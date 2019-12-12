News to Know for Dec. 12: 2 deadly shootings in Petersburg; Toddler shot in head in Henrico; Police investigating two Chesterfield robberies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at the top headlines we’re following this morning.
Petersburg police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened on Wednesday night, breaking the city’s record for the most in one year.
The first shooting happened in the 10 block of Cherry Street around 7:43 p.m. near the Quick Stop and ABC store. A man was found in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his head - he later died at a hospital.
The second shooting happened at Summit Point Apartments, where a man was shot in a hallway. Officers said the victim also died.
There is no suspect information at this time.
It happened on Winston Street, Tuesday night. A neighbor tells us a two-year-old boy was shot in the head while inside the house.
“It was a drive-by,” they said. “Several cars were shot out too."
Police have not named any suspects.
Chesterfield police are searching for two different suspects after two separate robberies.
Overnight, a man took money from the register at a CVS on Iron Bridge Road while the cashier was handing him change.
Just three hours earlier, police were called to the BP gas station on Midlothian Turnpike after they say a man hit the clerk with a wrench before robbing the store. The clerk is expected to recover.
If you know anything about either of these robberies, call crime solvers at 804-748-0660.
The House Judiciary Committee is in the midst of a two-day debate prior to its vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Democrats introduced two articles of impeachment against Trump, saying he should be removed from office for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. They accuse him of putting “private, political interests” above national security and fair elections.
When the debating is done, the committee will take a final vote. This could happen as soon as today.
Chesterfield will not join the list of Virginia localities declaring themselves a Second Amendment sanctuary.
It was packed house and only a limited number of people were allowed inside last night’s board of supervisors meeting, so hundreds gathered outside, demanding leaders adopt a resolution to protect gun rights from state interference. Some people were for the resolution, others were against it.
Meanwhile, in Hanover - a resolution supporting the Second Amendment passed last night’s board of supervisors meeting.
That meeting was also a full house. The resolution said the board expressed its opposition to any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights under the Second Amendment.
Governor Northam says the company will invest $175 million to establish the facility in Ashland, along Sliding Hill and Ashcake Roads.
This will allow the grocery store to expand its distribution network on the East Coast. Virginia beat out North Carolina for the project.
It’ll be cold and sunny Thursday with more rain likely Friday into Saturday.
The driving app Waze is working with VDOT on a feature that lets you report unplowed roads, as well as notify other drivers before they approach icy and snow-covered roads. VDOT says they will monitor those reports.
The feature can be found in the app by clicking hazards, then weather, then unplowed road.
