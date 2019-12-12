More than week-old potatoes found at burger place in Southpark Mall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A burger joint in a mall and a Thai spot in Henrico both needed a little help after recent visits from the health department.
First up, Chadar Thai, located on West Broad Street in Henrico. In its last inspection, the restaurant had four priority, five priority foundation, and seven core violations, which includes partially-cooked chicken in the prep unit as well as raw meat stored over vegetables.
We called the restaurant and spoke with the manager. He said they re-arranged the walk-in unit, and as for the partially cooked chicken, he said “they don’t do that anymore.”
Next, Knock Out Burgers & Philly Steak, located in the Southpark Mall.
In its last inspection, the restaurant had two priority, three priority foundation, and five core violations. An inspector found several foods in refrigerators and freezers uncovered, baked potatoes more than a week old in the fridge, as well as a strong odor of cigarettes in the space.
We tried the number for Knockout on Southpark Mall’s website, and it wasn’t in service, so we called the mall asking for more information, they said that’s the only number they have. We then tried the phone number listed on Grubhub for the restaurant multiple times. It rang off the hook with no answer.
This is how the Virginia Department of Health describes its violations on its website:
- Priority identifies a provision in the Regulations whose application contributes directly to the elimination, prevention, or reduction to an acceptable level, hazards associated with foodborne illness or injury and there is no other provision that more directly controls the hazard.
- Priority foundation identifies a provision in the Regulation whose application supports, facilitates, or enables one or more Priority items.
- Core identifies a provision that is not Priority or Priority foundation and that usually relates to general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities, equipment, or general maintenance.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.