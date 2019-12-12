Lineup announced for 2020 ‘Something in the Water’ festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - The lineup for the 2020 “Something in the Water” festival has been announced.
Dozens of artists are slated to perform, including A$AP Rocky, Chance the Rapper, Foo Fighter, Nelly, Post Malone and much more! For the full lineup, click here.
The festival runs April 20-26, with performers taking the stage on April 24-26. According to WAVY, the events leading up to the music include the "brightest minds from the culinary world, technology, environmental sustainability, health & wellness, media and more.”
Tickets for general admission and VIP passes go on sale Saturday, Dec. 14 at noon. There are three tiers of passes and range in price from $195 to $1,000.
For more information and tickets, click here.
