Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens wins #2 spot in National ‘Best Lights’ Competition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the second year in a row, Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens secured the number two spot in USA Today’s 10 Best “Botanical Garden Holiday Lights”.
This year’s theme is “Magic in the Air”.
An expert panel had selected the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights as a contender on November 4.
Participating gardens were invited to encourage the public to vote over a four week period ending at noon on December 2.
People were allowed to vote once a day during the duration of the contest.
“This is quite an honor, given that the contest is a national one and winners are chosen by the public,” said Shane Tippett, Executive Director at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. “The placement shows great support from the community and for this, the Garden is grateful.”
The Richmond garden placed number four in the “Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights” contest in 2018.
