Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

Virginia man accused of hiding missing body to be retried
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man will be tried a second time on a charge of concealing a body that's never been found. Christopher Terry is accused of burying a missing 3-month-old girl in a shallow grave, based on a confession police said he gave, recanted and then gave again. The baby's mother also has told multiple versions of what might have happened to Arieanna Day, even claiming that the little girl is still alive somewhere. No one has been charged with killing her. But a Montgomery County judge ruled Wednesday that Terry will be tried again in April after a jury deadlocked in September.
Virginia city breaks record with 2 homicides in 1 night
PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in a Virginia city are investigating two fatal shootings that happened in one night. News outlets report the killings Wednesday broke the record for number of homicides in one year in Petersburg. Police say one man was found shot on a road. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. A second man was found wounded in the hallway of an apartment building. He was also taken to a hospital where he died. The deaths are the city's 19th and 20th homicides this year. Authorities have not named any suspects or announced any arrests.
Church trustees sue Virginia city over child abuse probe
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Trustees of a Virginia church are suing city officials they say defamed the organization when talking about allegations of abuse against employees. The Virginian-Pilot reports a Chesapeake social worker last year determined abuse allegations at the Deep Creek United Methodist Church were founded. But the city attorney's office reversed that ruling weeks later, saying the allegation actually were unsubstantiated. The lawsuit by trustees says enrollment in its childcare program was halved by the allegations and its congregation has shrunk. An attorney for church trustees says the lawsuit is the only way to repair the church's reputation.
New Zealand planning retrieval of bodies on volcanic island
WHAKATANE, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand military specialists will land on a small volcanic island early Friday to attempt to retrieve the bodies of eight victims of an eruption that claimed eight other lives and severely burned survivors. Authorities say the recovery attempt will go ahead even though scientists believe another eruption is possible on White Island. Weather concerns appeared to motivate the plan to recover the bodies soon. Rain mixed with volcanic ash could form a cement-like substance encasing the bodies and make their recovery and identification more difficult. The volcano is continuing to emit steam and mud from its vents.
SWAT team drills at site of Virginia Beach mass shootings
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Beach SWAT team conducted a training exercise in the same building where 12 people were shot and killed in a mass shooting. The Virginian-Pilot reports officers appeared in tactical gear and carried rifles on Wednesday to train with at least one K-9 unit as a small number of information technology workers were inside the building, evoking memories of the shooting on May 31, when a longtime city engineer shot 16 people before police responded to the attack and killed the gunman. Capt. John Thomas “J.T.” Orr emailed IT staff to apologize.
Virginia's third-largest city passes gun rights resolution
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Virginia's third-largest city has joined the growing list of local governments to pass a 2nd Amendment sanctuary resolution. The Virginian-Pilot reported that Chesapeake City Council members on Tuesday unanimously voted to designate the city as a “Second Amendment Constitutional City.” The vote drew a standing ovation and cheers from the packed crowd in attendance. Gun rights supporters have asked more than 50 cities and counties in Virginia to pass resolutions that state that public funds will not be used to limit gun rights. The efforts have been viewed as symbolic and not legally binding. Several counties have voted to defend gun rights after the Nov. 5 elections put Democrats in control of the Statehouse.
Northams seeks more money for Chesapeake Bay, offshore wind
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is pushing for more money to help clean up the Chesapeake Bay and promote the state's nascent offshore wind industry. Northam unveiled part of his forthcoming budget proposal Wednesday that includes $400 million in new money for efforts aimed at cleaning the Chesapeake Bay. That includes upgrading wastewater treatment plans and restoring oyster reefs. Northam also announced proposed new funding for land conservation and a revolving loan fund to help clean energy efforts. The governor said he also fund upgrades at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal aimed at making Virginia an East Coast hub for the off shore wind industry.
City of Richmond offering free flu shots throughout December
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The city of Richmond, Virginia, is offering free flu shots to anyone 6 months or older during the month of December. Anyone who wants to receive a vaccine can visit the Richmond City Health District clinic any business day except Dec. 13, Christmas Eve and Christmas. No appointment is necessary, and no payment, insurance or government identification is required. A news release Tuesday announcing the effort says it is an attempt to increase the city's immunity. Health officials say getting vaccinated is especially important for young children, older adults, those with chronic health conditions and expectant mothers.