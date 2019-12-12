Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man will be tried a second time on a charge of concealing a body that's never been found. Christopher Terry is accused of burying a missing 3-month-old girl in a shallow grave, based on a confession police said he gave, recanted and then gave again. The baby's mother also has told multiple versions of what might have happened to Arieanna Day, even claiming that the little girl is still alive somewhere. No one has been charged with killing her. But a Montgomery County judge ruled Wednesday that Terry will be tried again in April after a jury deadlocked in September.