‘Konner pretty much gave his life for Kameron’: Man shot and killed while shielding twin from bullets

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning.
Police responded to the 7700 block of Winton Road after someone called 911 around 3:45 a.m. from the address and hung up.
“Dispatchers were able to update officers while en route to the scene, indicating there was an open line and yelling in the background, and the possibility shots were fired,” police said.
Once on scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds.
Police identified Konner Englehart, 22, of Henrico, as the man who was killed. Konner’s sister, Kenzie Taylor, said her other twin brother, Kameron, was also shot during the incident. He was taken to VCU Medical Center for his injuries where he was treated and released.
“He was shot five times and Konner actually pretty much gave his life for Kameron because he was in the way of the bullets when it happened," Taylor said.
Police have arrested Robert Arthur Thorpe, Jr., 34, of Chesterfield County who faces a second-degree murder charge and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Police said more charges are forthcoming as the investigation continues. They are not seeking anyone else in connection with this crime.
