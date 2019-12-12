James Fields Jr. set to appeal state convictions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - James Fields Jr. is set to appeal his state court conviction of a life sentence plus 419 years in prison for plowing his car into a group of protestors at the unite the right rally in 2017, according to WVIR reporter Henry Graff.
James Fields Jr., of Ohio, had been sentenced to life in prison for killing Heather Heyer in the incident. He also received a life sentence on federal hate crimes charges.
The attack also injured several other people.
Fields was sentenced on state charges in June, where the judge called Fields a “profoundly disturbed young man with a history of anger issues.” Before the state sentencing, he pleaded guilty to 29 federal charges stemming from the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.
The rally drew hundreds of white nationalists to Charlottesville to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Fields admitted to deliberately driving his car into counterprotesters who showed up to demonstrate against the white nationalists.
The case stirred racial tensions around the country.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.