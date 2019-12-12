Hopewell takes aim at second state title in three seasons

A win would give Hopewell its second state title in three seasons and third since 2003. It would also mark the first time in program history that the Blue Devils have finished a season 15-0. They put together 10-0 records during the course of three straight seasons from 1949-1951, but have not posted a perfect campaign since then. While the accomplishment would mean a great deal to the players and coaches, the team also wants to reward its city for all of the support.