Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Third baseman Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $245 million, seven-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. Rendon is the third prized free agent to strike a big-money deal at this week's baseball winter meetings. He'll join three-time MVP Mike Trout on a team that's made just one postseason appearance in the past decade. The Angels had missed out on free agent right-hander Gerrit Cole, who agreed to a record $324 million, nine-year contract with the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, a person familiar with the deal told the AP.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 in a showdown between the NHL's top two teams. Washington has now beaten Boston in 16 of the teams' past 17 meetings. The Bruins have lost four in a row including three in regulation. Capitals defenseman John Carlson scored the go-ahead goal in the third period just after Boston's Sean Kuraly tied it. T.J. Oshie scored twice in under four minutes in the second period to break out of a mini goal slump. Braden Holtby made 32 saves for Washington.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nahiem Alleyne scored a career-high 22 points to lift Virginia Tech to a 63-58 win over Chattanooga. Alleyne hit 7 of 13 from the field, including three 3-pointers for the Hokies, who snapped a three-game losing streak and extended their home-court nonconference win streak to 30 games.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown's basketball team and coach Patrick Ewing are getting ready to play Syracuse in the Hoyas' first home game since legal issues involving three players came to light. One of those players is transferring from Georgetown. Another leading member of Ewing's team also is leaving the school. Ewing said that “as of now” his full roster will be available Saturday against former Big East rival Syracuse. Georgetown is coming off two road victories over previously unbeaten opponents and has a 6-3 record. Syracuse is 5-4.