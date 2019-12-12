Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown's basketball team and coach Patrick Ewing are getting ready to play Syracuse in the Hoyas' first home game since legal issues involving three players came to light. One of those players is transferring from Georgetown. Another leading member of Ewing's team also is leaving the school. Ewing said that “as of now” his full roster will be available Saturday against former Big East rival Syracuse. Georgetown is coming off two road victories over previously unbeaten opponents and has a 6-3 record. Syracuse is 5-4.