Henrico Schools early release days will now be full days

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Four December days that had been scheduled for early release for Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) high school students will now be full school days.
December 17 to December 20, 2019 were designated for midterm exams at Henrico’s nine high schools, with students being dismissed after they take exams. After getting feedback from families and staff members, Henrico Schools decided to reimagine traditional midterm exams in order to restore more classroom instructional time.
High school teachers will still be able to use other assessments that aren’t in a traditional midterm format.
While Dec. 17-20 will now be full school days for high school students, the change won’t affect middle and elementary schools, because they were already scheduled for full school days.
Henrico Schools’ Division Leadership Team recommended this change after hearing from an HCPS committee studying ways to improve how the school division approaches testing. That committee – comprised of teachers, administrators and central office instructional staff members – noted that midterm exams have been canceled in five of the past six years because of inclement weather.
Feedback the committee got from high school teachers also suggested that, when exams were administered, they resulted in the loss of valuable instructional time. In the months ahead, students and families should expect further details about assessments and grading to come from their schools.
