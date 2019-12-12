Henderson, Kite, Paige voted finalists for Fischer Player of the Year Award

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A list that started as 43 nominees has been trimmed down to three finalists for the Mark L. Fischer Player of the Year Award, given to the Richmond area’s top high school football player.
Hopewell’s TreVeyon Henderson, Bo Kite of Deep Run and Varina’s Isiah Paige have been voted as finalists for the inaugural honor, as decided by 26 local high school football head coaches and four media members.
Henderson has led the Blue Devils to a 14-0 record and a berth in the Class 3 state championship game. He’s accumulated 2,942 all-purpose yards and scored 49 total touchdowns. Defensively, he’s tallied three interceptions and 46 total tackles. Henderson was named Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year this past Friday.
Kite paced Deep Run to its best season since 2006, as the Wildcats reached the second round of the playoffs and finished with an 11-1 record. The quarterback got it done with both his arm and his legs, rushing for 1,222 yards and 28 touchdowns, while adding 1,006 yards through the air and ten scores. He also picked up 21 tackles and four sacks on defense and punted for the team.
Paige received Region 5B Player of the Year honors and helped Varina to a region championship and state semifinal. He eclipsed 2,000 total yards and scored 21 touchdowns, playing primarily at wide receiver, but would also take the ball out of the backfield at times. Like the other two finalists, Paige also played on defense, serving as a lock-down defensive back for the Blue Devils and returned punts and kickoffs.
The Mark L. Fischer Player of the Year Award will be presented on Tuesday, December 17, at 7:30pm. The award shoe will be broadcast live on NBC12′s digital platforms, including Facebook Live.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.