Henderson, Kite, Paige voted finalists for Fischer Player of the Year Award

Kite paced Deep Run to its best season since 2006, as the Wildcats reached the second round of the playoffs and finished with an 11-1 record. The quarterback got it done with both his arm and his legs, rushing for 1,222 yards and 28 touchdowns, while adding 1,006 yards through the air and ten scores. He also picked up 21 tackles and four sacks on defense and punted for the team.