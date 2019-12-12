Hacker talks to Chesterfield family through Ring doorbell

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - One Chesterfield woman had a very creepy invasion of privacy, as a hacker spied on her family through their home surveillance cameras.
Incidents like these have been popping up in other states like Mississippi, Georgia and Florida, where people are reporting strange voices coming from their own devices, scaring them and their children.
The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the hacker first activated the device’s sirens, which she thought was a glitch. It wasn’t until the next day when in the dead silence of her home when she heard someone calling out to her dog, that’s when she realized a stranger was behind it all.
“Doggie” could be heard three times in the video that was recorded.
“It’s very, very strange. Even the voice of the person was very bizarre!” said Terri Wallman, who has friends that own similar devices.
The Midlothian homeowner later discovered the hacker had accessed the live camera over 10 times and even spoke to her six-year-old daughter, at one point asking the child to get closer to the camera.
“I thought about moving out from my regular system and getting one of those devices, but now it makes me hesitant,” said Brad Martin, of Richmond.
Ring said in a statement that they are investigating these issues and that they “are taking the appropriate steps to protect our devices based on our investigation." They add that they are “able to confirm this incident is no way related to a breach or compromise of Ring’s security.”
Similar cases like these have popped around the country, like in Florida, where a family was taunted in their living room.
“Can you bring like a web browser up on your phone and then type in the website I tell you?" a voice said to a family in the surveillance video, to which they respond, "no.”
“Like everything else can be hacked, now they can hack your door camera. So I wonder if there’s anything you can do,” said Mike Oeler, who also has friends that own the devices.
The Chesterfield County woman says she’s not taking chances and has removed the camera from the living room.
Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico Police Departments say they have not received any reports of home security cameras being hacked at this time.
