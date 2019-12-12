Forecast: Cold and dry Thursday, more rain coming soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll be cold and sunny Thursday with more rain likely Friday into Saturday.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, midday lull than Moderate to heavy rain in the evening and overnight. FIRST ALERT: Temperatures will be near freezing in the Piedmont as light rain arrives around sunset. There could be some light glazing WEST of Richmond. This needs to be watched closely! Lows near 30, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning tapering to a dry afternoon. Breezy evening. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the low 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Need to watch for a potential wintry mix changing to rain, especially north of RIC. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.