Chesterfield Police searching for suspect in CVS robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - No one was hurt after police say a man robbed a CVS in Chesterfield.
The robbery happened around 12:40 a.m. at the CVS at 6400 Iron Bridge Road.
Police say the suspect approached the cashier to buy a small item. When the cashier opened the register to hand the man his change, police say the suspect reached over the counter and took money out of the register.
The suspect then left the store with an unknown amount of money.
Police say the suspect did not display a weapon during the robbery.
The suspect had a black and gray beard and was wearing gray sweat pants, a dark gray hoodie, black knit hat and gray sneakers.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.