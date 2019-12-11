9th Annual Nick’s Toy Drive set to bring dozens of sick children Christmas joy

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Dinwiddie’s “Little Saint Nick” is continuing his mission to bring Christmas cheer to sick children.
Nick Booth was just 7 years old when he started his mission to bring the holidays to children in the hospital. Booth is now a 16-year-old-teenager and in his 9th year of collecting donations.
To sum up the last nine years, Nick says the toy drives have been adventurous, exciting and fun.
“When you know that you’re bringing joy to kids and putting smiles on their face, it brings joy to you too,” said Nick.
Nick is still as passionate as ever, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.
This will be Nicks final year running ‘Nick’s Toy Drive in Memory of Kalleigh.’
“It’s just been an amazing ride,” said his mom, Sheri Booth.
In total, Nick says he’s collected over 30,000 toys during the Christmas season to be cheer to sick children in the hospital.
“Blows my mind,” said Nick. “I’m just glad we got so many toys to the children.”
Sheri says her son’s generosity never ceases to amaze her, but what she admires the most is knowing her “Little Saint Nick” is growing up and staying committed to putting others first.
“Oh man, I am so proud. He just turned 16 and he’s been doing it since he was seven and it’s just amazing,” said Sheri. “He gives back for everything. We can’t even walk by a Salvation Army Bucket without him throwing money in there."
Even in his final year, Nick still wants every kid to have a gift under the Christmas tree.
“It was a good run,” said Nick.
“It’s just been amazing to see the joy that they feel, and the happiness and meeting so many people, it’s been great,” said Sheri. “I just want to say thank you to everybody for the last nine years that have helped that have donated participated…just thank you, it’s been amazing.”
The family says Nick is now switching his focus to college, but he still plans to volunteer within the community when he can.
Toys are still being collected until Dec. 19.
If you would like to donate, you can drop off at the various locations below:
- BMUU Auto - Col. Hgts
- Colonial Italian - Col. Hgts
- The Bowling Alley - Col hgts
- Side Street Gallery - CH
- Bennys Tavern - CH
- Family Vision Center - CH
- Colonial Honda (5 locations)
- Colonial Hgts Rotary
- Colonial Hgts High Jr. Rotary
- Hopewell Bowling Center
- Omegas Bar and grill - Hopewell
- Holiday Bowl - Chester
- Cindy's Hair Pros - Chester
- People Link Staffing - Chester
- Mad Italian - Petersburg
- Brothers Pizza - Dinwiddie
- Guiseppis Pizza - Dinwiddie
- Dinwiddie High school Ruriteen club
- Dinwiddie High Deca club
- Kenwood UMC - Dinwiddie
- Gary's UMC - Prince George
- Brantford UMC - Prince George
- Alstate Insurance - Chester
