2 shootings in Richmond leave 3 injured

2 shootings in Richmond leave 3 injured
Three people were injured in two shootings. (Source: NBC12)
December 10, 2019 at 11:17 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 11:19 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were injured on Tuesday evening in two shootings in Richmond.

The first shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Whitcomb Street.

At the scene, police found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to a second shooting around 8:20 p.m. in the area of the 00 block of 12th Street.

Three people were injured in two shootings.
Three people were injured in two shootings. (Source: NBC12)

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there is no suspect information in either shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.