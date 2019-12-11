2 shootings in Richmond leave 3 injured

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were injured on Tuesday evening in two shootings in Richmond.
The first shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Whitcomb Street.
At the scene, police found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were called to a second shooting around 8:20 p.m. in the area of the 00 block of 12th Street.
Officers found two people with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said there is no suspect information in either shooting at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
