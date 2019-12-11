News to Know for Dec. 11: Driver flees from fiery crash; 2nd Amendment sanctuary protest; Several schools delayed due to snowy commute

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
As promised, rain is changing to snow just in time for the morning commute. Luckily, the roads will only be wet and the sun arrives by late morning.
Temperatures will remain cold, with highs in the low to mid-40s.
Several area school districts have issued two-hours delays because of the weather:
- Spotsylvania County Public Schools
- Stafford County Public Schools
- Caroline County Public Schools
GRTC cautions customers in advance that there may be some service delays as a result of the weather conditions. Normal routes are planned, but the company will closely monitor road conditions and may adjust service speeds accordingly.
The Customer Service Call Center is open to assist riders with service impacts Wednesday beginning at 6:00 a.m. at 804-358-GRTC (4782).
A driver is on the run after crashing their work van on I-95 in Chesterfield County on Wednesday.
The driver of the van ran off the northbound lanes of I-95 near W. Hundred Road around 1 a.m. The van overturned and started on fire.
Emergency crews searched the woods for the driver but did not immediately find anyone.
Tonight, a group plans to protest at the Chesterfield County board of supervisors meeting, asking county leaders to take up the discussion about becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary. Fifty-four counties and cities in Virginia have become Second Amendment sanctuaries, against the possibility of new gun control measures in the Commonwealth.
The topic is not currently on the board of supervisors’ agenda tonight, but the 'Second Amendment preservation society" is planning to protest before the meeting begins at 6 p.m. They say they were not able to get on the speaker’s list for public comment, so they’ve planned a protest instead.
Colonial Heights became the latest Virginia city to pass a Second Amendment sanctuary measure last night. And Hanover’s board of supervisors plans to vote on one this afternoon.
Richmond police need your help identifying several people they say attempted to cash out stolen lottery tickets at several stores in Richmond and one in Petersburg.
Anyone who knows these people could call First Precinct Det. D. Jones at 804-646-0689.
On Dec. 11, 1862, the Battle of Fredericksburg began. It was a bloodbath about 50 miles north of Richmond that would change the Civil War in ways you might not expect.
You can hear Frank O’Reilly, a historian with the National Park Service who has studied the battle for more than three decades gives a detailed play-by-play of the battle in the “How We Got Here” podcast from NBC12:
