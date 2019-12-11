New Wegmans distribution center in Hanover to create 700 jobs

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday that Wegmans will invest $175 million to establish a distribution center in Hanover County.
Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project, which will create 700 new jobs.
The center will be located along Sliding Hill and Ashcake roads in Ashland. The location will allow Wegmans to expand its distribution network along the East Coast.
“It’s a significant win when a business decides to create 700 full-time, well-paid jobs, and we are proud that a company of Wegmans’ stature has chosen to establish its major new operation in Hanover County,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia is a world-class transportation and logistics hub, and the location of this campus will greatly enhance Wegmans’ fast-growing East Coast distribution network. I was grateful for the opportunity to meet with Wegmans officials to discuss ways we can strengthen our partnership, and I look forward to the company’s continued success in the Commonwealth."
