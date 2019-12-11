New Topgolf mini-golf course opening on Friday

December 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 1:00 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Topgolf Richmond will be opening a new mini-golf course on Friday in Henrico County.

The new 14-hole course is the only Topgolf location to offer mini-golf in the area.

“It was designed by golf course architects and features synthetic-turf, flowing contours, and bunkers that are technical enough for advanced golfers while remaining fun and playful enough for beginners,” Topgolf said in a release.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.

