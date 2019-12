Take a good look at this guy. We'll wait. On Friday, Dec. 6, this suspect broke into a house on McRae Road, stole presents from under the Christmas tree and fled. As he fled, surveillance cameras caught a brief glimpse of his very distinctive Looney Tunes jacket -- you can see a picture of the jacket in the comments. We think a Grinch jacket would have been more appropriate, but we digress. If you recognize this suspect, give Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers a call at 804-748-0660.