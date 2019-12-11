Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EST

Virginia has nearly 500 sites available for factories or distribution centers to be built. But only 30 of them are marketable as Virginia competes with other states for big economic development deals. That's according to a new study presented by the Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board on Monday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that many sites lack the necessary land-use approvals or environmental reviews and other work necessary for construction within 18 months. Economic development officials say another state has a better shot than Virginia at landing big economic development projects.