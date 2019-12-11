Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EST

RICHMOND-NEW MONUMENT
Richmond gets a new soaring statue, this one with dreadlocks
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A monumental bronze sculpture of a black man with dreadlocks riding a galloping horse has been permanently installed in Virginia’s capital city, not far from the Confederate monument it mimics. An unveiling ceremony for Kehinde Wiley's “Rumors of War” was held Tuesday at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond. Wiley said he was inspired to create the three-story-high work after a visit to Richmond in 2016 in which he saw a massive equestrian monument honoring Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart. Instead of Civil War-era garb, Wiley’s rider is dressed in hoodie, ripped jeans and sneakers.
AP-VA-EMERGENCY ROOMS-MEDICAID
Report: Medicaid recipients often use ER for dental issues
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new state report found that many Virginians on Medicaid often go to emergency rooms for dental issues that could have been prevented or treated at a dentist's office. A recently released report by the Department of Medical Assistance Services found that about 16,000 Medicaid recipients visited emergency rooms about 19,000 times in 2018. More than half of those 16,000 were treated for “non-traumatic dental conditions” like tooth aches and loose teeth. The majority of emergency room visits were by adult Medicaid recipients, who do not qualify for preventative dental coverage like children do.
FLU SHOT
City of Richmond offering free flu shots throughout December
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The city of Richmond, Virginia, is offering free flu shots to anyone 6 months or older during the month of December. Anyone who wants to receive a vaccine can visit the Richmond City Health District clinic any business day except Dec. 13, Christmas Eve and Christmas. No appointment is necessary, and no payment, insurance or government identification is required. A news release Tuesday announcing the effort says it is an attempt to increase the city's immunity. Health officials say getting vaccinated is especially important for young children, older adults, those with chronic health conditions and expectant mothers.
NORTHAM BUDGET
Northam proposes boost to early education funding
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing nearly $100 million in new funding to help at-risk preschoolers. Northam announced Tuesday that his budget proposal for the upcoming legislative session includes a proposed $94.8 million in new funding for early education efforts. Passing a two-year state spending plan will be a top priority for the General Assembly during the 2020 session. During last month's legislative elections, voters gave Democrats full control of the General Assembly for the first time in a generation. The governor is expected to share full details of his budget plan next week.
AP-US-BLACK-LUNG-TRUST-FUND
Report: black lung funding cut will cost taxpayers billions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A report from a national watchdog group says a cut to the tax that coal companies pay to fund a trust for sick miners will cost taxpayers billions of dollars. The Washington-based group Taxpayers for Common Sense released a report that says the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund's debt could be at least $15 billion by 2050. The excise tax on mined coal expired at the beginning of 2019 due to inaction by Congress. That led to a reduction in the amount coal companies pay into the fund. The fund pays benefits and medical bills for miners diagnosed with black lung disease.
HOUSEKEEPER-RING THEFT
Housekeeper sentenced for taking $35K ring at historic hotel
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A former housekeeper at a hotel in Virginia Beach has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for stealing a guest's $35,000 diamond ring. Prosecutors say 28-year-old Chrystal Monique Gregory pleaded guilty to grand larceny in August. She used an employee key to break into an Ohio couple's suite at The Cavalier hotel and take a 2¼-carat diamond engagement ring. An appraiser said the ring featured a platinum and gold band and diamonds encrusted along the centerpiece. The ring was never recovered, but police discovered photos on Gregory's phone of the victim's driver's license, which had been in the safe.
ILLEGAL HUNTING-NEBRASKA
2 Virginia men sentenced for illegal hunting in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two Virginia men will serve one year of probation and pay $20,000 each in fines and restitution for illegally shooting wildlife in Nebraska. Prosecutors announced that 39-year-old Gregg Davis, of Ruckersville, Virginia, and 44-year-old Chadwick Graham, of Charlottesville, Virginia, were sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha. Both men killed deer and turkeys using illegal methods during times when hunting was prohibited. Davis and Graham were clients of Hidden Hills Outfitters in Broken Bow. The company's owners, guides and clients have been accused of wildlife violations, and 21 defendants have pleaded guilty so far.
BC-VA-ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT SITES
Report: Virginia lacks sites that are ready for development
Virginia has nearly 500 sites available for factories or distribution centers to be built. But only 30 of them are marketable as Virginia competes with other states for big economic development deals. That's according to a new study presented by the Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board on Monday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that many sites lack the necessary land-use approvals or environmental reviews and other work necessary for construction within 18 months. Economic development officials say another state has a better shot than Virginia at landing big economic development projects.