Kehinde Wiley’s ‘Rumors of War’ sculpture installed at VMFA

“The sculpture itself is very much like Kehinde’s work,” said VMFA curator of modern and contemporary art, Valerie Cassel Oliver. “It is taken in terms of the frameworks from existing works of art, and in this case, it is directly modeled on the J.E.B. Stuart monument, which is located in Stuart Circle on Monument Avenue. The sculpture will be stationed right at the entryway to the museum, right off of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. It will stand as a symbol as you enter into the museum. It really signals our way of saying that we are a space for everyone. We’re a space where new narratives are being created, and it will stand as an iconic image for the museum moving forward.”