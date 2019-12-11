Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Adam Jones and the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Pacific League have agreed to an $8 million, two-year contract. The longtime Baltimore Orioles star played with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. He hit .260 with 16 homers and 67 RBIs. The move to Japan means the 34-year-old may now be able to play for the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He made a memorable catch for the U.S. at the 2017 World Baseball Classic, robbing Manny Machado of a home run. Unlike MLB, the Japanese league will put its season on pause so players can participate in the Olympics.