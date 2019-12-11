Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State became the fifth unranked team to beat a top-5 program in this upset-filled college basketball season, getting 15 points and 11 rebounds from Mike Watkins in a 76-69 win over No. 4 Maryland. Lamar Stevens added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington scored 14 apiece, and Myles Dread had 12 for the Nittany Lions, who led for all but 1:54. Jalen Smith had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins, who were trying for their first 11-0 start since 1996.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 29 points, Miles Bridges hit a big 3-pointer with 7.7 seconds left and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 114-107. The game featured 20 lead changes. Terry Rozier scored 17 points, Bridges had 16 and P.J. Washington added 15 for Charlotte. Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo both had double-doubles for Charlotte. Washington's Davis Bertans scored a career-high 32 points and made eight 3-pointers. Rui Hachimura added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Wizards, who have lost six of seven.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Adam Jones and the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Pacific League have agreed to an $8 million, two-year contract. The longtime Baltimore Orioles star played with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. He hit .260 with 16 homers and 67 RBIs. The move to Japan means the 34-year-old may now be able to play for the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He made a memorable catch for the U.S. at the 2017 World Baseball Classic, robbing Manny Machado of a home run. Unlike MLB, the Japanese league will put its season on pause so players can participate in the Olympics.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is having a record-setting season and receiving plenty of attention as a potential NFL MVP. All of that talk is secondary to the rising star, whose main focus is to keep Baltimore's winning streak intact and get the Ravens to the Super Bowl. Jackson leads the NFL with 28 touchdown passes and already has run for more than 1,000 yards. A sore quadriceps won't keep Jackson out of Thursday night's matchup with the New York Jets, a game Baltimore needs to win to clinch its second straight AFC North title.