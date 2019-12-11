Henrico supervisors approve leasing of Belmont Golf Course

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County has picked a private firm to lease and operate the Belmont Golf Course in Lakeside.
Supervisors approved The First Tee of Greater Richmon” as the golf course’s operator on Tuesday during a meeting.
First Tee will also partner with Henrico Schools and the county police athletic league to provide free facilities, supplies and instructional support for a youth golf program.
“It checks so many boxes. It’s a win for our kids and our schools. It’s a win for these neighbors. The neighbors came out in droves. We had hundreds. They didn’t want to property, developed they wanted active green space. It meets that need,” Dan Schmitt of the Brookland District said.
The county will provide $750,000 and First Tee will contribute over $3 million for renovations.
