Henrico police search for man who hasn’t been heard from since Thanksgiving

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a man who has not been heard from since Thanksgiving.
Jack Stephen Spangler, 63, was reported missing after having not been in contact with anyone since Thanksgiving.
A family member reported him missing after going to the motel he was staying at to only find his personal belongings and the phone off the hook in the room.
Police said he suffers from conditions that may require medication, causing him to possibly be endangered.
Officials said there is no photo of him at this time. He is approximately 5-foot-11, 175 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone with information if asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
