Harvey Weinstein’s bail hiked to $5 million over ankle monitor issues

NEW YORK (AP) - Harvey Weinstein’s bail has been increased from $1 million to $5 million over allegations he violated bail conditions by mishandling his electronic ankle monitor.
Judge James Burke made that change on Wednesday after allegations Weinstein violated his pretrial release conditions by mishandling or disabling his electronic ankle monitor dozens of times in recent months. He rejected prosecution calls to put the disgraced movie mogul in jail over the alleged violation.
The prosecution says Weinstein has repeatedly left at home a piece of the monitoring technology that keeps the ankle bracelet activated.
Weinstein’s lawyer says nothing nefarious is afoot.
Weinstein is scheduled to stand trial in New York City beginning Jan. 6 on rape and sexual assault charges.
He’s pleaded not guilty and says any sexual activity was consensual.
