GRTC service delays possible Wednesday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A light round of winter precipitation is expected to impact the GRTC service area Wednesday morning.
GRTC cautions customers in advance that there may be some service delays as a result of the weather conditions.
GRTC plans to operate a normal schedule and routing on Wednesday morning, but will closely monitor road conditions and may adjust service speeds accordingly.
The Customer Service Call Center is open to assist riders with service impacts Wednesday beginning at 6:00am at 804-358-GRTC (4782).
GRTC provides frequent, real-time customer alerts through the GRTC Transit On The Go! mobile app, Bus Tracker at ridegrtc.com, and via Twitter @GRTCtransit.
