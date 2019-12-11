Forecast: Early morning snow ends around 8 a.m., then sunny and cold

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain is changing to snow for the morning commute, but roads stay just wet. Sun arrives by late morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY for few hours of snow around sunrise. Some minor accumulations possible primarily grassy areas. Less than 1 inch. Roads just wet.
WEDNESDAY: Snow showers end around 8am after some grassy area accumulation, including metro Richmond. Roads stay wet. Sun then returns by 9-10am.. Cold, with highs in the low to mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid 20s, high: 41
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain during the evening. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s. (PM Precipitation Chance: 80%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s.
MONDAY: Cloudy. Need to watch for a potential wintry mix changing to rain late in the day into Monday night. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
