Driver flees from fiery crash on I-95

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A driver is on the run after crashing their work van on I-95 in Chesterfield County on Wednesday.
The driver of the van ran off the northbound lanes of I-95 near W. Hundred Road around 1 a.m., state police said. Emergency crews arrived to find the van overturned and into a guardrail, fully engulfed. The driver was gone.
Emergency crews searched the woods for the driver but did not immediately find anyone.
Lanes were closed in the area while crews worked to clear the scene.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.