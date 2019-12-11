Don’t let those credit card rewards expire by the end of the year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 46% of people who participate in airline and hotel rewards programs have let their points or miles expire at some point. That’s according to a Bankrate.com report.
Millennials were the most likely generation to lose rewards to expiration policies. 57% have lost hotel points, 50% have forfeited airline miles and 44% been deprived of credit card rewards for this reason.
Don’t let this happen to you. Make sure you understand your credit card’s reward program. Know the deadlines and dates-- it takes a minute to check and that could be worth hundreds of dollars.
If you know you have a trip coming up--even if it’s a year away-- go ahead and book that flight using those airlines miles so they don’t go to waste.
