Dominion Energy partnership to convert manure to natural gas

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - One of the nation’s largest energy producers is launching a $200 million effort to convert methane from cow manure into natural gas.
Richmond-based Dominion Energy announced Wednesday it is partnering with Vanguard Renewables to develop and operate conversion facilities at dairy farms across the U.S.
A news release says multiple projects are under development in Georgia, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah with others planned nationwide.
Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming.
