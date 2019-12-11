Dominion Energy partnership to convert manure to natural gas

By Associated Press | December 11, 2019 at 1:40 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 8:58 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - One of the nation’s largest energy producers is launching a $200 million effort to convert methane from cow manure into natural gas.

Richmond-based Dominion Energy announced Wednesday it is partnering with Vanguard Renewables to develop and operate conversion facilities at dairy farms across the U.S.

A news release says multiple projects are under development in Georgia, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah with others planned nationwide.

Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming.

