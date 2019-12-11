2 drivers injured in 5-vehicle crash on I-95

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two drivers were injured in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield on Wednesday.
Troopers were called around 5:17 p.m. for the crash that involved five vehicles, two of which were tractor-trailers.
Police said traffic was slowing when a tractor-trailer hit a vehicle in the rear, which created a chain-reaction resulting in five vehicles struck.
Everyone was wearing their seatbelts. Two drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The first tractor-trailer driver was charged with following too close.
All lanes reopened around 8:15 p.m. after closing for several hours.
Police continue to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.