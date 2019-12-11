Court documents: Henrico two-year-old shot in the head, in critical condition

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say a toddler is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night.
Police responded around 6:04 p.m. to the 400 block of Winston Street for a report of a firearm violation. When officers arrived they said it was apparent shots had been fired.
"Police learned a two-year-old victim was struck while inside the residence and later transported to a local hospital for treatment by family,” police said Wednesday. “The child is in critical condition.”
Court documents obtained Friday state officers responded to the home after dispatchers received a call about a two-year-old boy being shot in the head.
“[Upon arrival the} officer could hear screaming from inside of the residence and upon entering observed what he described as “blood trailing all over the inside entrance"," an affidavit stated. “He was met by three small children who reiterated, “they shot my little nephew in the head” and that their grandmother took him to the hospital.”
Officers conducted a protective sweep of the home where they found what was believe to be blood throughout the house; in the front entrance, living room, bedroom and bathroom.
A neighbor, who spoke briefly to NBC12 Wednesday, said children had just gotten off the bus before the shooting.
“It was a drive by,” they said. “Several cars were shot out too."
A court affidavit states officers found damage to the home consistent with bullet holes.
“Any shooting is a tragic situation for everyone involved,” police said. “Detectives continue to investigate the events leading up to this incident.”
Police will provide increased patrols in the area.
Anyone within the community who may have heard something or seen any suspicious behavior is urged to contact Detective Seay at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Community members may also submit anonymous tips by using the P3 Tips on their electronic devices.
