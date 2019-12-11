Colonial Heights passes 2nd Amendment resolution

Colonial Heights has become the latest Virginia city to vote on a Second Amendment resolution. (Source: WDAM)
December 10, 2019 at 10:12 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 10:12 PM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights has become the latest Virginia city to vote on a Second Amendment resolution.

City Council passed the measure unanimously on Tuesday evening.

“Requesting that the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Virginia refrain from taking any action which would restrict the citizens of Colonial Heights from exercising their rights under the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution," the resolution said in part.

Bedford County passed a similar measure last night and other counties, including Caroline and Cumberland, are discussing the matter too.

Dozens of cities and counties around Virginia have passed Second Amendment measures.

The governor and attorney general have said those resolutions mean nothing legally because whatever laws are passed will still be enforced.

