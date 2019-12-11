Chesterfield Schools implement new emergency response app

“We’ve drilled and drilled and drilled with staff and students, hoping to prepare them as best as possible on how to respond to a critical incident situation,” Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said. “However, we also know that seconds matter should an emergency situation arise. We also know that depending on where you are in a school, you could be too far away from a phone, from cell service or from other opportunities to immediately connect with local law enforcement and other first responders. Seconds matter.”