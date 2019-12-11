Chesterfield Schools implement new emergency response app

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools has implemented a new emergency response app for all of its schools.
The Rave Panic Button app, which will be placed on every school-based administrator’s cell phone, is designed to immediately connect and communicate an emergency to the 911 center, on-site school administration teams, central office senior leadership team and first responders.
“We’ve drilled and drilled and drilled with staff and students, hoping to prepare them as best as possible on how to respond to a critical incident situation,” Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said. “However, we also know that seconds matter should an emergency situation arise. We also know that depending on where you are in a school, you could be too far away from a phone, from cell service or from other opportunities to immediately connect with local law enforcement and other first responders. Seconds matter.”
The implementation comes after a Chesterfield County Public Schools Safety Task Force was created in 2018, and recommended that the school division purchase an app or alarm system to alert of a dangerous situation.
The school system has been awarded a three-year grant to fund the project.
“While we all hope that a principal never has to use the Rave Panic Button in response to a threatening situation, the School Board and I are excited to see this recommendation implemented,” said Clover Hill district representative, Dianne Smith. “When it comes to the safety of our students and staff, seconds matter, and every second counts.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.