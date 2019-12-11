ACPD charge 2 Charlottesville men with solicitation of a minor

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville men are accused of soliciting minors online.
The Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) announced Tuesday, December 10, that detectives had arrested 42-year-old Raymond Kemp and 20-year-old Tyler Moody.
ACPD says the arrests came as part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
Police are not providing any additional information at this time.
The Albemarle County Police Department encourages parents to be proactive when it comes to internet safety.
12/10/2019 Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - Detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department have arrested two people over the past week as part of an undercover online investigation targeting individuals who use the internet to prey on and exploit children.
The following people were arrested during this operation:
- Raymond Kemp, 42 years old, of Charlottesville, has been charged in Albemarle County with 2 felony counts of 18.2-374.3 Solicitation of a Minor.
- Tyler Moody, 20 years old of Charlottesville, has been charged in Albemarle County with 2 felony count of 18.2-374.3 Solicitation of a Minor.
No further information will be released at this time.
The Albemarle County Police Department, which is part of the Southern Virginia (SOVA) ICAC Task Force, would like to encourage parents to be proactive when it comes to internet safety. Here are a few tips:
- Talk to your child about what they enjoy doing online.
- Keep the computer in the family room or a high-traffic area in the home.
- Spend time with your child on the computer. Have them show you what sites they like to visit.
- Periodically check your computer’s browser history. Pay close attention to your child’s recently and frequently viewed sites.
