Woman charged after driving while intoxicated with 4 juveniles, police say

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman has been charged after police say she was driving while intoxicated with four juveniles in the vehicle.
Police conducted a traffic stop near Darbytown Road near Dorey Park Drive for a person speeding on Dec. 7.
The driver, identified as Ashley Watson, 36, of Richmond, was showing signs of being intoxicated and had four juveniles who were unbuckled in the vehicle, police say.
She was charged with DUI, speeding, seat belt violations and child endangerment.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.