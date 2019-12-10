VDOT prepared for any potential snowfall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the chance for some snow on Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation said it is prepared for any accumulation.
Locations with the best chance for seeing a little snow accumulation will include Fluvanna, Powhatan, Goochland, Amelia, Cumberland, Hanover, Louisa, Orange, Spotsylvania, Caroline County, and the Northern Neck. Even in metro Richmond, there could be a brief period of snow.
In those locations, accumulation is most likely on grassy areas with a coating to 1 inch possible.
The most likely time to see snow will be 2-7 a.m. In Richmond, we expect a light accumulation on grassy surfaces with roads staying wet.
Crews will be ready to treat the roads if snow falls, but they were unable to pretreat roads due to rain beforehand.
VDOT has the following tips for drivers if they must be on the roads during inclement weather:
- No matter the forecast, if there is ice or snow on the road, travel is hazardous.
- Give crews time to treat roads.
- If traveling during adverse weather conditions:
- Allow plenty of time to reach your destination
- Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you
- Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement
- Do not pass snow plows
