U.S. House passes bill offering financial relief to Virginia Beach mass shooting victims
A girl leaves flowers at a makeshift memorial at the edge of a police cordon in front of a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. (Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 10, 2019 at 2:42 AM EST - Updated December 10 at 5:44 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A bill offering financial relief to Virginia Beach mass shooting victims passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday.

Rep. Elaine Luria introduced the Virginia Beach Strong Act.

Following the May shooting, the City of Virginia Beach created a fund to help victims, survivors and their families. Due to a technicality in the definition of charitable beneficiaries in the tax code, donations to this fund will likely not be considered tax-deductible without congressional action.

If signed into law, donations to immediate victims’ family members under the Virginia Beach Strong Act would be tax-deductible.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

