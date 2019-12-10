Tractor-trailer crash, diesel spill closes Virginia highway for several hours

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania County that leaked diesel onto the road, closing it for several hours.
On Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 12:05 a.m., a tractor-trailer was traveling east on Route 3 when it ran off of the right side of the roadway, collided with a guard rail, and overturned on the shoulder.
The tractor-trailer leaked diesel on the shoulder of Route 3 and the cleanup caused the road to be closed for several hours.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Jamal A. Stanton, 33, of Arvonia, Va., was uninjured in the crash.
No charges have been placed at this time. The crash remains under investigation.
