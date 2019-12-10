‘They had students’ coats and backpacks in plastic bags.’ Multiple cases of bed bugs confirmed at RPS elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple cases of bed bugs have been confirmed at Overby-Shepphard Elementary School, part of Richmond Public Schools.
A parent reached out to NBC12 after she says her son, a student at the elementary school, said children were being checked for signs of bed bugs on their arms and necks. The mother, who asked not to be named, also said that students’ coats and backpacks were put into plastic bags, Monday.
School administrators say they are working with Orkin Pest Control Services to treat the school immediately, as well as in the upcoming weeks.
Administrators also say that in addition to treating the building, RPS is also providing support to families who may need assistance in treating bed bugs at their homes.
This is not the first time RPS has combated a bed bug outbreak in its facilities, also treating schools in 2016.
