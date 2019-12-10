Second person arrested for killings of brothers in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ7) - South Boston Police say a second person has been arrested for the shooting deaths of two brothers Saturday night.
18-year-old Andrew Harlow surrendered Monday at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Halifax. He is charged with two counts of Accessory to Kill and Murder.
A 17-year-old, whose name hasn't been released, is also charged with killing 17-year-old Tevin Powell and 20-year-old Devontea Powell near a Dollar Tree store.
Police Lieutenant Randy Redd says around 6 p.m. Saturday, numerous calls came in reporting someone had been shot at 3601 Old Halifax Road. Officers found two the victims on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds.
